Woman stabbed to death in St. Claude area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was stabbed to death late Sunday night in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans.
The NOPD responded to the stabbing in the 4100 block of North Derbigny St. around 11:26 p.m. They discovered a 52-year-old female victim outside of the residence by the sidewalk, suffering from apparent multiple wounds to the body.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS via a medical doctor.
Investigators did not have a suspect or motive early Monday morning.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
