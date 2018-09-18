Bruce: Record Heat Continues

Bruce: Today will make day 3 of record hot temperatures. the last 2 days we hit 98° and today we will come close to that number again. Rain chances will remain low, as most will stay dry. Those who do get a shower or thunderstorm can expect heavy downpours and quite a bit of lightning.
Overnight, skies will be clear as temps will be warm, as the muggy air sticks around.
As we approach the end of the week into the weekend, rain chances go up a bit as this will bring temperatures down to where they should be for this time of year.
In the tropics, things are finally settling down for now.