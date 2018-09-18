Attorneys: BRPD email says former officer accused of killing Alton Sterling was ‘borderline nuts’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A trial date has been set for a civil lawsuit case involving the death of Alton Sterling.
Judge R. Michael Caldwell set the trial date for April 20, 2020.
On Tuesday, the attorneys representing the children of Alton Sterling provided the update after a status conference hearing.
During the Tuesday morning press conference, family attorneys revealed a copy of an email from a Baton Rouge Police Department training officer, who said former officer Blane Salamoni, accused of killing Sterling, was “borderline nuts.”
Attorneys said Sgt, Robert Knight, a firearms training officer, sent the email a year before the Sterling’s death. Knight was in charge of training Salamoni. In the email, Knight wrote Salamoni was “borderline nuts” after Salamoni got into a fight with an officer at the firing range.
Attorney L. Chris Stewart, one of the attorneys for Alton Sterling children, said attorneys have been going through documents ahead of the trial.
“What we have realized that this was not the act of a rogue cop, this was a systematic failure by the police department," according to Stewart during the press conference.
Stewart said attorneys will be requesting emails and text messages from city council leaders.
“We are going to litigate this case until the very end," said attorney Michael Adams, who represents three of Sterling’s children. "What that means is that we’re going to unearth all of the things the Baton Rouge Police Department over the last few years that show that officer Salamoni was not well-trained. He should have not been a police officer.”
Sterling’s family announced last year they were filing a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Sterling, 37, was shot and killed outside the Triple S Food Mart on July 5, 2016 after two officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call of a man threatening the caller with a gun outside the store.
