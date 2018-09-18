Frtiz on 1-2 record: ‘We’re close, but we’re not getting it done

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A season that started with so much promise for Tulane, is now a 1-2 record, and has coaches and players looking for answers with a big game coming up this weekend.
“I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but we’re close, but we didn’t get it done. We started off poorly, and dug ourselves a hole. Came back, and had an opportunity to win it. We just didn’t quite get it done. I was talking to the guys today. We’re a couple of plays from being 3-0,. we’re feeling really good about ourselves, but that’s not the reality. Reality is we’re 1-2, playing a good football team this weekend at their place,” said Willie Fritz.
“We’re good enough to beat those teams. They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves, that’s the tough part. Also, starting off slow in both those games, always trying to fight back.We need to start off good, and finishing the game. Those are the frustrating things about the beginning of the season,” said running back Darius Bradwell.
“We’re trying to not look at it as being a frustrating thing. When you start getting frustrated early in the season, you’re setting yourself up for a bad season. We look at those things as an opportunity and a challenge. Maybe it’s a challenge to find out why we’re starting out slow, things like that,” said safety Rod Teamer.
This weekend marks the return of Urban Meyer to the sideline as the head coach of Ohio State. Tulane is 35-point underdogs to the Buckeyes.
