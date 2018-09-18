Group hopes $10,000 donation encourages action nationwide after Nike ban

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several groups hope their donation makes a difference after a Nike ban was lifted in Kenner. And while Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn lifted the ban, Mississippi’s public safety commissioner has just implemented a statewide ban of the sports brand.
Now, those who helped fight the ban in Kenner hope their message will be heard across the country.
Coach Victor Franklin knows his role isn’t just to teach the game to young men, it’s also to teach them life lessons. So when a Nike ban was issued across Kenner, he told them to focus on the upcoming season - while he worried about how to make sure they had a season.
Zahn issued the ban the same day Nike debuted its ad campaign with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It’s since been rescinded, in part because of the negative light shed on the city. Larry Morrow helped coordinate one of the protests. He’s now taking action in contributing to a $10,000 donation to the Kenner boosters and the kids who participate.
“A lot of people came together for a great cause; no violence, no one got hurt, but we got a strong message across, so it’s bigger than a Nike ban. It was unifying the people,” said Morrow.
Morrow says it’s been an overall win in getting the ban rescinded and contributing money to a good cause. However, he’s hoping this message is heard across the country as the Mississippi Department of Public Safety implemented a Nike ban across the statewide department.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not answer our request for an interview, instead sending a short statement from commissioner Marshall Fisher that reads:
“As Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, I will not support vendors who do not support law enforcement and our military.”
Now that Kenner has proven how those in office can hear unified voices, Franklin hopes his athletes remember that message, and others across the country hear that message.
We reached out to the Louisiana department of public safety. They said a ban like that does not exist in that department.
Those who helped contribute to the $10,000 donation are as follows: Morrows Restaurant, New Home Ministries, and Kaleidoscope hair all chipped in to donate the money.
