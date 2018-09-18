Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office corners homicide suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents near the Kenner city line woke up to find a large police presence and blocked streets.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Kenner police, were in the 300 block of Filmore Ave. on Tuesday morning. They were looking for a homicide suspect who barricaded himself inside of a house in the area.
The suspect is wanted for a double murder in Maryland. He surrendered after an hour.
The scene started to clear around 8 a.m.
Officers had large armored trucks in the area and closed nearby roadways.
U.S. Marshals also assisted with the capture.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.