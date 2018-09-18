Late Summer Weather Continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The extreme heat of the past few days will gradually subside by late week. Better breezes off the Gulf will keep temperatures closer to 90 with 80s near the coast. Rain chances look to stay low into the weekend with mainly just a few spotty showers and storms possible each day.
Deeper moisture may move into the area next week bringing a better chance for storms.
The tropics are finally quiet and development is not expected for the next five days.
