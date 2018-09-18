Local home builders, the port concerned about fallout from escalating trade war

“We are monitoring the situation closely as China is one of Port NOLA’s top trading partners. We voiced concern about China’s retaliation against U.S. exports following the initial tariffs on steel and aluminum that went into effect this summer. Any additional retaliation would have further negative impact on the Port, our surrounding communities and the U.S. economy. The Port of New Orleans believes free and fair trade policies are the best means to promote all sectors of the U.S. economy, and we will continue communicating to members of the Louisiana delegation that it is in the best interest for all sectors of the economy that the Administration limit actions related to this matter.”