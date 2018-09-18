LSU’s 2019 football schedule released

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.
With 14 playing weekends, the schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.
The LSU Tigers will face SEC East opponents Vanderbilt and Florida, while Alabama plays Tennessee and South Carolina.
LSU’s 2019 Football Schedule:
August 31: Georgia Southern at LSU
September 7: LSU at Texas
September 14: Northwestern State at LSU
September 21: LSU at Vanderbilt
October 5: Utah State at LSU
October 12: Florida at LSU
October 19: LSU at Mississippi State
October 26: Auburn at LSU
November 9: LSU at Alabama
November 16: LSU at Ole Miss
November 23: Arkansas at LSU
November 30: Texas A&M at LSU
