Man shot to death in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a man in the Seventh District.
Officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hayne Blvd.
There, they a 58-year-old adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the location. The victim died at the scene.
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or a motive.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Everett Briscoe is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
