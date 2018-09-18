Mayor considering municipal auditorium as site for City Hall, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of New Orleans might the municipal autditorium transformed into the new City Hall, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said Tuesday a task force has been formed to examine what to do with the property, which has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina.
A couple options include turning it into a new City Hall or a civic center.
The mayor thinks public meetings about what should happen to the building could happen before the end of next month.
One property developer has pitched moving City Hall to the site of former Charity Hospital.
