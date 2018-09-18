Nicondra: Hot stretch continues with 4th consecutive record high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had a few downpours around today as expected, but most of the area stayed dry.
This spotty shower activity will stick around each day into the weekend. Look for at least one more hot day before we see a full shift to the winds moving inland off the Gulf of Mexico and helping to moderate daily temperatures.
Highs on Wednesday will peak in the middle 90s. As the week progresses, we can expect high temperatures to slowly fall to near 90 and into the upper 80s. Our long-term average is 87.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.