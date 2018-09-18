Police look for suspects after two shootings in New Orleans East, one of them fatal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for persons of interest in one of two shootings at stores in New Orleans East. In one shooting, a gunman killed a store clerk .
Hours earlier a store manager was wounded during an armed robbery a few miles away.
People in New Orleans east hope arrests come soon. One of those shootings occurred early this morning, at the Fuel Express convenience in New Orleans East.
New Orleans police released pictures from surveillance camera inside of the store. Right now police are calling them persons of interest, after the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old store clerk at the Fuel Express in the 7200 block of Hayne.
“That really hurt me he was a nice man, he would do favors of people, he didn’t bother nobody,” said victim’s friend Jay Johnson.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after these images were captured of men who appeared to be staking out the store prior to the fatal shooting.
Customers say for the past two years the clerk was an often helpful member of the community.
“Every neighbor knows everybody around here, when I heard it was the old man I was shocked, because he was a nice guy,” said customer Frank Thornton.
New Orleans police were canvassing the neighborhood Tuesday in their search for the men in the video. One is taller and clean shaven, the other was wearing camouflage with facial hair.
“More and more violence in New Orleans, it’s really disheartening,” said Thornton.
Three miles away, around seven hours earlier a robber struck the Family Dollar on Crowder Blvd. and also opened fire on a manager who was shot in the arm as he attempted to intervene.
"Uptown, and New Orleans has police camera lights, and we should put them out here," said customer Theresa Williams.
New Orleans East business operators say the crime is troubling. But they say the last 24 hours have been especially bad.
"I'm born and raised in New Orleans, I ain't leaving, I just hope things change," said Thornton.
The coroner has not identified the victim in the fatal shooting here at Fuel Express. If you know anything that can help police solve either crime, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
