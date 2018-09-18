Teenage girl missing from Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A teenager last was seen getting into a car at her school three days ago.
Now authorities are asking for your help finding her.
Sherri Lynn Lane, 17, stands 6’ tall and weighs about 156 lbs.
She last was seen getting into a grey Ford Focus at 8 a.m. Friday on the campus of Haughton High School, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Lane to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203, your local law enforcement agency or 911.
