Victim says he wants former church deacon charged and prosecuted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -There’s growing frustration for a victim who says former church deacon George Brignac raped him. That victim and his attorney want to know why the NOPD has not yet made an arrest.
The victim says he wants Brignac charged and prosecuted for what he says Brignac did to him when he was a student at Holy Rosary School in New Orleans in the late 1970s.
“From third grade through sixth grade, Deacon Brignac abused me in many different ways, one of those being rape, and I didn’t really recover those memories until about a year ago and it’s been a turbulent process ever since,” the victim said.
He recently reached a more than half-million dollar settlement with the Archdiocese of New Orleans and has since lodged a complaint against Brignac with the New Orleans Police Department. But the victim, whose identity we are protecting, says he’s frustrated that there hasn’t been an arrest.
“I am definitely disappointed that nothing has been done as of yet. That there is no charges that have been filed or anything like that. I met with them a couple of months ago and then within the last month as well to give them some paperwork and information,” he said.
In 1978, Brignac was acquitted of charges that he abused three young boys at St. Matthew’s in River Ridge. The Archdiocese then moved him to Holy Rosary, where he was in charge of the altar boy program. The victim’s attorney says 10 people have now come forward claiming Brignac abused them. He, too, says it’s time for the NOPD to take action.
“They are not vigorously pursuing this matter and they should be. They are treating it like a parking violation or a petty shoplifting offense, okay? It’s none of those things. It’s about child rape, and it sends a very bad message to the community in New Orleans,” said attorney Roger Stetter.
We called Brignac Monday night. His brother told us they had nothing to say. But in June, Brignac had this to say:
“Reporter: Do you make any apologies to the boys who claimed you abused them, sir?
Brignac: I’ve always been apologetic to anything I did wrong, if I did anything wrong.”
We also reached out to the NOPD about this story, but a spokesperson would only say that "an official investigation has been opened and is currently active. No additional information at this time. "
We also received this statement from Archbishop Gregory Aymond:
“The Archdiocese of New Orleans supports the search for truth and justice.Therefore, the Archdiocese continues to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation involving allegations of abuse by Mr. Brignac. To this end, we have already met with NOPD detectives and turned over requested documents and pledge further cooperation. I remain committed to walking with victims in their journey towards healing and justice.”
