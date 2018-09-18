VIDEO: Man arrested after pummeling pelican off pedestal

The fiberglass pelican is one of many in front of businesses around Slidell

Steven Mortrud, 33, was arrested for criminal damage after kicking over a pelican statue. (Source: Slidell PD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man spotted kicking over a fiberglass pelican in Slidell has been arrested thanks to a Facebook video that went viral in the New Orleans area.

On Monday, Slidell Police were dispatched to Professional Image in the 1600 block of Front St. in reference to a criminal damage complaint.

Early on Sunday morning, 33-year-old Steven Mortrud, of Slidell, intentionally knocked a painted fiberglass pelican off its pedestal, causing significant damage to it.

The painted three-dimensional pelicans are a unique piece of artwork, which are displayed all across the City of Slidell; mostly in front of businesses.

The next day, for unknown reasons, Mortrud returned to the scene of the crime to examine the damage, and then proceeded to kick the head of the pelican down the sidewalk; all of which was caught on surveillance video.

Earlier today, Mortrud turned himself in to Slidell Police and was booked with simple criminal damage over $500. Mortrud was booked into the Slidell City Jail and will be later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

