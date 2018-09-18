Wrath of Florence: Residents return to heartbreak in NC neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Stoney Creek Plantation Subdivision near Wilmington, NC is underwater after flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.
The rain and flood water from nearby creeks and rivers swamped cars, swallowed homes and left residents heartbroken.
One family, determined to salvage something, took a canoe to get into the second story of their home after evacuating.
Those who stayed recall the nightmare.
“We got rescued off of my roof (Sunday) at six o’clock in the morning. I don’t even know who he was. We could not get out. Somebody with a boat came out and risked his life at six o’clock in the morning, in the dark,” said resident Tom Meyer.
Meyer, his daughter and their pets are safe now, but his home is filled with Florence’s rage. He came back to see it, even if it meant battling his emotions.
“Driving down the road, coming into here, I just started crying, but I had to come and see what it looked like. That made me feel so much better. When I left, you couldn't even see the windows on the first floor, I had no front door, no garage, nothing,” Meyer said.
As his neighbors fill their canoe with anything they can carry, he’s left wondering how all of the damage happened. “We went to bed it was after nine o’clock at night. I had no water in the house, at three in the morning I wake up to hear all the furniture flipping over as it started floating all over the place," Meyer recalled. He was just weeks away from listing his home after renovations and repairs. Now the prospect of picking up seems hopeless.
“I’m broke. I’m broken in the street man,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.