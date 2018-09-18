Wrath of Florence: Residents return to heartbreak in NC neighborhood

As his neighbors fill their canoe with anything they can carry, he’s left wondering how all of the damage happened. “We went to bed it was after nine o’clock at night. I had no water in the house, at three in the morning I wake up to hear all the furniture flipping over as it started floating all over the place," Meyer recalled. He was just weeks away from listing his home after renovations and repairs. Now the prospect of picking up seems hopeless.