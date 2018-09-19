ACLU: Facebook allows gender-biased job ads on its platform

This undated image provided by the American Civil Liberties Union shows a Facebook advertisement for jobs at the the City of Greensboro's police department. The ad placed by the city was targeted to “men ages 25 to 35 who live or were recently near Philadelphia.” Such targeting information is available to Facebook users when they click on “why am I seeing this” on a drop-down menu on the ad. The ACLU accused Facebook of discrimination, saying the company violated federal and state laws prohibiting businesses from excluding women from job ads. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, the ACLU also lists 10 employers that it claims have placed discriminatory ads including the Greensboro ad. (American Civil Liberties Union via AP)