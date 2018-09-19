Algiers shooting leaves man injured

It’s the second shooting in Algiers in six hours

By Chris Finch | September 19, 2018 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 6:52 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person injured.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Nunez St.

A man was shot in the back. Police did not release any other information.

The shooting comes after four people were injured in a drive by shooting six hours earlier in Algiers. A 9-year-old boy suffered a stab wound in that incident.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

