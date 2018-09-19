Big 8 rankings: Ehret enters the poll after beating Destrehan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr still holds the top spot after avenging last year’s loss to De La Salle. Ehret reenters the rankings after beating Destrehan, 37-35.
1. Karr
Last year, De La Salle beat Karr at Tad Gormley. Last Friday, the Cougars got payback at Behrman, running all over the Cavs, 34-7.
2. Warren Easton
The Eagles continue to impress by beating Class 5A powers three weeks into the season. Jesuit, Brother Martin, and Landry-Walker all found out the hard way Easton is primed for a trip to the Dome in Class 4A.
3. John Curtis
The Patriots sit at 3-0, and are finally getting healthy. Quarterback Collin Guggenheim returned last week to help Curtis beat Parkview, 21-0.
4. John Ehret
The Patriots pulled out the most eye-opening performance of week 3, beating previously unbeaten Destrehan, 37-35. Ehret quarterback Travis Mumphrey accounted for 5 touchdowns in the win.
5. Terrebonne
The Tigers continue to dominate schools in the Bayou Parishes. The latest victim, Assumption, 41-6.
6. Destrehan
Yes, the Wildcats did suffer their first loss of 2018, but they’re still one of the most talented teams in the state. With John Emery, Jr. toting the rock, anything is possible for Destrehan.
7. Holy Cross
Goodness, the Tigers really put it to Chalmette last Friday to the tune of, 35-7. Holy Cross possesses a dynamic offense, and a defense that could stand with any squad in the Catholic League.
8. Lakeshore
The Titans haven’t lost a regular season contest since 2016. Honestly don’t know when the streak will stop, Lakeshore is that good.
