Bruce: Another Hot One As We May Break Another Record High

Bruce Katz: Your Wednesday will be another hot one as we challenge more record high temperatures. Today’s record is 94 and I am forecasting 95. Nevertheless, with the humidity, it will feel like 105+ at times. make sure you stay hydrated.
Expect to see only a few subtle changes over the next couple of days. Highs will gradually come down to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances remain summer like as most will be in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain as chances are in the 20-30% range.
In the tropics, there are no major systems to be concerned about.