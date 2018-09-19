Chef John Folse: Big Easy Buffalo-Style Shrimp

Check out this unique take on a local favorite

Chef Folse: Buffalo Shrimp
September 19, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve all heard of Buffalo wings, that spicy fried chicken dish that originated in Buffalo, New York. Well, here in Bayou Country, we’ve taken Buffalo-style to a whole new level by introducing jumbo shrimp into the hot sauce recipe.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Comment:

Don’t be bashful—give it a try!

Ingredients:

36 jumbo shrimp, head-on

1 pound butter

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 cup Louisiana hot sauce

4 tsps red pepper flakes

¼ cup sliced green onions

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire, hot sauce and red pepper flakes and simmer 7–10 minutes. Add shrimp and green onions. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Serve hot with warm French bread.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.