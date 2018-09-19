Chef John Folse: Big Easy Buffalo-Style Shrimp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve all heard of Buffalo wings, that spicy fried chicken dish that originated in Buffalo, New York. Well, here in Bayou Country, we’ve taken Buffalo-style to a whole new level by introducing jumbo shrimp into the hot sauce recipe.
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 6 Servings
Don’t be bashful—give it a try!
Ingredients:
36 jumbo shrimp, head-on
1 pound butter
4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1 cup Louisiana hot sauce
4 tsps red pepper flakes
¼ cup sliced green onions
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire, hot sauce and red pepper flakes and simmer 7–10 minutes. Add shrimp and green onions. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Serve hot with warm French bread.
