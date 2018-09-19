Co-defendant refuses to testify against alleged killer of Lindsay Nichols

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A co-defendant took the stand Wednesday against his alleged accomplice in the murder trial of Troy Varnado. Varnado is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
Varnado and Thayon Samson are accused of beating 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols, shooting her several times, stuffing her in the trunk of her car and setting it on fire.
The killing happened back in June of 2015. Samson had already pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and received a 40-year sentence. While he was subpoenaed to testify against Varnado, Samson refused to answer any questions on the stand.
The state told the court that it intends to request Samson be held in contempt of court for every question he did not answer.
Samson told the judge his attorney said he would not have to testify if he took the plea deal.
At one point, the prosecutor asked Samson to look at the victim’s family in the eye.
“I refuse,” he said. The defense did not attempt to cross examine Samson. Defense attorneys told the jury Varnado is innocent. They said Samson and his brother committed the crime. If convicted, Varnado faces the rest of his life in prison.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.