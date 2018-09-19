Court filing outlines new allegations of sexual impropriety against former St. John judge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new court filing says former St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux sent a series of inappropriate text messages and pictures to one of his daughter's teenage friends.
In June Perilloux was indicted on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Documents also outline incidents at Perilloux's home and in Florida where he would allegedly offer massages and rub sunscreen on the girls.
The judge postponed today’s hearing until November.
