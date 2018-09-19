Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz resigns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz resigned from his position Wednesday.
In a statement sent to Mayor Mike Cooper, Lentz said “It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of Covington as their chief of police, and under your administration.”
The resignation is effective at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.
In the letter, Lentz said he is “called to other pursuits that will require his full time and attention.” Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as interim police chief.
Lentz would not elaborate on his future plans.
