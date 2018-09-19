DA refuses rape charges against Marines, ROTC student in Uptown rape case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday (Sept. 19) refused rape charges against three U.S. Marines and a Tulane ROTC student.
Marine Corps members Jared Anderson and Alexander Davenport and ROTC member Matthew Farrell faced first-degree rape, while Marine Corps member Antonio Landrum faced a third-degree rape allegation in connection with an incident involving a Tulane student and her friend back in April.
“Our office gave careful consideration to all evidence produced in the NOPD investigation of this case,” OPDA spokesman Ken Daley said. “In addition, our sex-crime screeners thoroughly evaluated the statements provided to police by all parties involved in the events of April 15, and those given to prosecutors in several follow-up interviews. Based upon these factors and the stated desires of the complainants, it was determined these charges should be refused.”
