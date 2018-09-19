Former St. Bernard correctional officer pleads guilty to denying medical help to inmate who later died

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former St. Bernard Parish correctional officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the civil rights of an inmate who died in the St. Bernard Parish Prison in 2014, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
In pleading guilty, Timothy Williams admitted that 19-year-old Nimali Henry died as a result of his failure to seek medical help for her. Henry had a rare blood disorder and died during a 10-day stay at the parish jail, according to federal court records.
“Williams deliberately deprived the victim of necessary medical attention, resulting in her death,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore. “Williams admittedly violated federal law and his sworn duty as a corrections officer to adequately care for and protect the constitutional rights of an inmate under his supervision.”
Sentencing by Judge Ivan Lemelle is set for on Jan. 16, 2019. Williams faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment.
The FBI investigated the matter. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey N. Knight and Chandra Menon and Trial Attorney Christine M. Siscaretti of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.
