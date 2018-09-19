FOX 8 Contests

Skip to content
September 19, 2018 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:56 PM
LATEST NEWS
Court filing outlines new allegations of sexual impropriety against former St. John judge
A new court filing says former St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux sent a series of inappropriate text messages and pictures to one of his daughter's teenage friends.
4m
4m
NOPD: Man arrested in fatal shooting at New Orleans East gas station
Police are still looking for a second suspect
By
Marie Simoneaux
51m
51m
DA refuses rape charges against Marines, ROTC student in Uptown rape case
Charges have been refused against three Marines and an ROTC member.
1h
1h
Big 8 rankings: Ehret enters the poll after beating Destrehan
Karr holds the top spot after big win against DLS
By
Garland Gillen
1h
1h
1h
1h
Nicondra: Another record high falls
For the fifth day in a row Armstrong International Airport will set a new record high temperature with preliminary reports showing we’ve been at least 96 degrees this afternoon.
By
Nicondra Norwood
1h
1h
Payton is trying to find ways to get more touches for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith
Smith caught one pass against the Browns
By
Garland Gillen
3h
3h
Pels waive center Emeka Okafor
Okafor averaged four blocks and four rebounds last season for the Pels.
By
Garland Gillen
3h
3h