FOX 8 Contests

Win with FOX 8

September 19, 2018 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:56 PM

LATEST NEWS

Court filing outlines new allegations of sexual impropriety against former St. John judge

Court filing outlines new allegations of sexual impropriety against former St. John judge

A new court filing says former St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux sent a series of inappropriate text messages and pictures to one of his daughter's teenage friends.
4m
NOPD: Man arrested in fatal shooting at New Orleans East gas station

NOPD: Man arrested in fatal shooting at New Orleans East gas station

Police are still looking for a second suspect
By 

Marie Simoneaux

51m
DA refuses rape charges against Marines, ROTC student in Uptown rape case

DA refuses rape charges against Marines, ROTC student in Uptown rape case

Charges have been refused against three Marines and an ROTC member.
1h
Big 8 rankings: Ehret enters the poll after beating Destrehan

Big 8 rankings: Ehret enters the poll after beating Destrehan

Karr holds the top spot after big win against DLS
By 

Garland Gillen

1h
FOX 8 Contests

FOX 8 Contests

Win with FOX 8 Local First
1h
Nicondra: Another record high falls

Nicondra: Another record high falls

For the fifth day in a row Armstrong International Airport will set a new record high temperature with preliminary reports showing we’ve been at least 96 degrees this afternoon.
By 

Nicondra Norwood

1h
Payton is trying to find ways to get more touches for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith

Payton is trying to find ways to get more touches for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith

Smith caught one pass against the Browns
By 

Garland Gillen

3h
Pels waive center Emeka Okafor

Pels waive center Emeka Okafor

Okafor averaged four blocks and four rebounds last season for the Pels.
By 

Garland Gillen

3h