Girl missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl has been missing from New Orleans East since Sept. 10, according to New Orleans police.
Jada Griffin was last seen by her mother that day. After having an argument with a relative, she left her residence without permission. Griffin has not returned home nor has she been seen or heard from since that time.
Griffin was last seen wearing a Wendy’s uniform.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Griffin is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.