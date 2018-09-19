Halloween section catches fire in Marrero Walmart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire at a Marrero Walmart shut down the store for the day on Wednesday.
The store is located on Lapalco Blvd. The fire started here inside around 9:15 a.m. in the Halloween section where costumes and Halloween decorations are on display.
“We had an engine company in the area and they arrived in less than a minute. They went in the store and found a fire in what we are calling the season area of Walmart there were some Halloween decoration,” said Marrero-Harvey Fire Dept. Chief Don Robertson. “The sprinkler system was activated and the engine company pulled an attack line off their truck and contained the fire in less than four minutes.”
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
