Naked Florida man starts house fire after baking cookies on George Foreman grill

(RNN) – Firefighters and police officers in Niceville, FL, won’t soon forget the night they responded to a house fire caused by a naked man attempting to bake cookies on a George Foreman grill.
Firefighters received a report of a house fire on Date Palm Drive around midnight on Sept. 12, according to WFTV.
When they arrived, an unclothed man opened the door, told firefighters “I’m sorry,” and then shut the door.
The police arrived a short time later and this time, the man opened the door and left it open. As officers made their way through the house, they saw several items burning.
Authorities removed him from the home when he didn't seem to be concerned for his own safety.
Police said the man confessed he had drunk two liters of vodka and had been smoking marijuana since 9 p.m.
He had attempted to extinguish the flames by placing towels over them. Unfortunately, he used dry towels and they, too, caught fire.
The man did not suffer any injuries.
