New Ochsner facility to provide first-of-its-kind care to special needs children in region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Hospital for Children is opening a new center for child development that will be the first in the region to offer care for developmental delays and special needs like Autism, ADHD, Spina Bifida and Cerebral Palsy.
The Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development, or Boh Center, is located at 1319 Jefferson Hwy.
Nearly 20-percent of children in Louisiana have special healthcare needs, however resources for help has been limited.
The Boh Center is expanding access to pediatric subspecialty services and behavior and developmental pediatric resources for thousands of patients.
The center is modeled after facilities like the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, and designed to create a healing, collaborative environment for patients and their families.
“There are few things as stressful as having your child face healthcare issues,” said Dr. William Lennarz, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Health System. “If you are the parent of a child or children with a special set of healthcare needs – whether it be autism or cerebral palsy – managing doctors’ visits and treatments while helping kids stay kids, is at least a full-time job.”
The Boh Center has future phases and several additional services and programs planned 2019 and beyond.
For more information, visit Ochsner.org/boh.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.