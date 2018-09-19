New Orleans chefs team up to help victims of Hurricane Florence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans chefs are gathering to cook thousands of meals for disaster victims.
Chef Amy Sins of Langlois and others showed up to Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday morning with the ingredients, expertise and manpower necessary to prepare thousands of meals.
"We're thrilled to see the immediate and overwhelming offers of support," Sins said. "Every storm and disaster is different and the scale of impact for this storm is staggering. Louisiana is familiar with the challenges of flooding and we wanted to be some of the first to offer our support"
Team members from Cochon, Appoline, The Joint, Coquette, Langlois, Hole Mole Tacos, GW Fins, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum and the Dickie Brennan’s Family of restaurants will join chefs from around New Orleans to produce thousands of hot meals – prepping the meats, preparing sides and sauces, and bagging, boxing sorting and organizing to get them ready for delivery in the Carolinas.
