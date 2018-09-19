New Orleans man accused of trying to sell girl for sex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man is accused of trying to sell a 14-year-old girl for sex. Adolph Scott was arrested and has been ordered by the court to stay away from the victim and her family.
Just in the last month, two men have been arrested for two different cases of child trafficking in New Orleans. In both incidents, the victims are runaway girls. According to court documents, the latest case involves a 14-year-old victim from Baton Rouge. The NOPD arrested Scott over the weekend after it was reported to police that he was trying to sell her inside a motel on Old Gentilly Road.
Last month, police arrested David Jones for child trafficking. He’s accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and selling her for sex. According to that warrant, the young girl told police she performed sex acts with men in exchange for money and handed the cash over to her pimp. She said she stayed at a local hotel in the downtown area with that man.
An attorney for that victim’s family talked with FOX 8 last week about the case.
“It looked like she decided to venture out on her own, not tell anyone where she was going, and all of sudden she ended up in the hands of these child sex traffickers,” said attorney Craig Mordock.
The feds say human trafficking is on the rise nationwide. That’s why they held training last week in New Orleans to help workers in the hotel and service industry identify the warning signs.
“Hotels in particular, because there’s a lot of transit, it’s a big business, it’s a hub for sex trafficking. So if someone is trying to look for commercial sex or prostitution, hotels are a place people go to engage in that and we want to work with the hotels to again mitigate that, to deter that,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Vaughn Harper.
According to the arrest warrant in the most recent case, the victim told police, Scott “befriended” her, and “wanted her to make money before she left New Orleans.” The warrant also says Scott told her “there was someone who wanted to give her $250 for oral sex.” But, “he did not want her to perform the act. He wanted her to go inside the hotel room, take the money and fake her menstrual cramps.”
Scott was charged with trafficking children for sexual purposes and enticing a juvenile to perform a sex act. He was given a $15,000 bond.
