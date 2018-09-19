Nicondra: Another record high falls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the fifth day in a row Armstrong International Airport will set a new record high temperature with preliminary reports showing we’ve been at least 96 degrees this afternoon breaking the 2016 record of 94. We should start to see a break in this trend Thursday as winds become more southeasterly and tempertures are moderated by the air flowing in over the Gulf. It will still be relatively hot with highs near the 90s degree mark. That continues to be several degrees above the long term average of 87. Rain chances stay lower through the weekend picking up as a frontal system moves across the country next week. We won’t likely get into the cooler air, but it will help increase moisture.