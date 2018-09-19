NOPD: Man arrested in fatal shooting at New Orleans East gas station

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 58-year-old man dead at a New Orleans East gas station early Tuesday (Sept. 18), according to New Orleans police.
Farnell Jackson turned himself in to police Wednesday after seeing photos of himself released by police from surveillance video at the scene, NOPD said. Jackson was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail just after 4 p.m. on one count of second-degree murder.
Investigators believe Jackson and another man shot the victim multiple times during an armed robbery at a gas station in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
Police are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information regarding the other man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
As of Wednesday evening, Jackson’s bond had not been set.
