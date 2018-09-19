NOPD: 4 shot in Algiers Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot in the Whitney area of Algiers Tuesday night (Sept. 18), according to New Orleans police.
The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Summer Street, according NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes. Police confirmed the shooting just after 10:30 p.m.
One victim was shot in the head and was in “serious condition," Barnes said. The other three did not sustain life-threatening injuries and were reported to be in stable condition Tuesday night.
No additional details were immediately available.
