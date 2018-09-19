Payton is trying to find ways to get more touches for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookie wide receiver, Tre’Quan Smith, only has one catch for 18 yards against the Browns. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is looking to increase that production.
“He is playing well, and what I mean by that, practicing well in training camp. We have to find ways to get him more touches. He is handling our installation. He knows what we are doing gameplan-wise, and I think he is ready to prove that. A lot of that just comes by design, and opportunities, where the coverage or the play design puts the ball towards him. That’s one of the things that we have to keep building on,” said Payton.
Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, Jr. receive more targets, but they’ve been in the Black and Gold longer than Smith. But being a rookie, doesn’t exactly mean your behind the curve in the Saints system.
"I don’t think that applies that much. They’ve spent a ton of time training even in the summer where Drew had him out in California. Part of it is, just here we are two weeks in, and some of the things we’ve done relative to the first two weeks. I think that you’re going to see those numbers change some. And I think historically, offensively with Drew a lot of different guys have been involved in the passing game, and I think that will be the same case this year.”
