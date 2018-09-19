Pelicans add guard Jarrett Jack to the roster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans added veteran guard Jarrett Jack to the roster according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Sharania also reported it’s a non-guaranteed deal as he competes for a roster spot at point guard.
Jack averaged seven points last season for the Knicks. This will be the third time Jack will suit up for the organization. He played 2010-12 with the Hornets, and two games with the Pels in 2017.
The Pelicans host media day next Monday. So the NBA season is almost here.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.