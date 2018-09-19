Pels waive center Emeka Okafor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans announced they’ve released Emeka Okafor. The center appeared in 26 games last season with New Orleans.
The former Connecticut Huskies star averaged 4 points, 4 rebounds, and a block last season for the Pels. Okafor was insurance for NOLA after DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season through injury.
The Pels host media day next Monday, and conduct their first practice next Tuesday.
New Orleans opens their regular season at Houston, on October 17th.
