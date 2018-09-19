Report: Man fatally stabbed girlfriend after she did not defend him

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old man told police he killed his girlfriend Sunday (Sept. 16) because she did not defend him during an argument with her family earlier that night, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Shawn Jackson was booked into Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of second-degree murder Monday morning -- just hours after police found 52-year-old Betty Perry lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. Perry was found just at 11:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Derbigny Street, New Orleans police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office identified Perry as the victim Tuesday morning.
Seven minutes after officers discovered Perry’s body, Jackson called police to report that he had been punched and threatened with a gun at the same location, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported. When officers learned Perry was involved in that report, they took Jackson into custody for questioning.
While being questioned, Jackson told police he stabbed Perry with a kitchen knife while she was sitting on the front porch because he was upset that she did not defend him to her family members, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Jackson appeared in magistrate court Monday afternoon where Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins set his bond for $250,000 and assigned a public defender to his case, online court records show. Jackson was accused of murder once before -- in 2006 -- but court records show the District Attorney’s office refused the case.
Court records show Jackson pleaded guilty to simple battery in 2015, theft and forgery charges in 2012 and illegal possession of a stolen auto in 2005.
