Sony is releasing the PlayStation Classic console just in time for Christmas

Sony gets in on the retro console craze with PlayStation Classic

Sony is releasing the PlayStation Classic console just in time for Christmas
The PlayStation Classic ships this December with 20 pre-loaded games, featuring Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Wild Arms, and more
September 19, 2018 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:15 AM

(CNN) - Sony is going back in time with its signature gaming system.

The company is bringing back its original PlayStation but with a twist.

The new miniaturized version will be called PlayStation Classic and comes pre-loaded with 20 classic titles.

They include fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy Seven, Jumping Flash and Tekken Three.

PlayStation Classic will go on sale on December 3 and will cost $99.99.

This is not the first time a classic console has been brought back in miniature form.

Nintendo's Classic Edition was introduced in 2016.

That console costs around $60 and comes with 30 classic games.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.