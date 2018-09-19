2 teens arrested in Hollygrove park shooting

Triple shooting reported near the intersection of Edinburgh and Hamilton streets in Hollygrove.
September 18, 2018 at 8:36 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man near a Hollygrove park, according to the NOPD.

Police have not released the suspects' names, describing them only as 15- and 17-year-old males.

The shooting occurred on a Sunday at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hamilton and Edinburgh streets as people were gathered at Conrad Playground.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

