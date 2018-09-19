2 teens arrested in Hollygrove park shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man near a Hollygrove park, according to the NOPD.
Police have not released the suspects' names, describing them only as 15- and 17-year-old males.
The shooting occurred on a Sunday at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hamilton and Edinburgh streets as people were gathered at Conrad Playground.
The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
