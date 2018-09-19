2 Tigers projected to go in 1st round of 2019 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams are projected to be first round picks in a Mock Draft released by CBS Sports.
According to the Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers will select White with the 9th pick of the draft.
“The Steelers haven’t drafted this high since 2000, when they used the No. 8 pick on Plaxico Burress. Four years later, they grabbed Ben Roethlisberger with the No. 11 pick. This time around, they grab one of the draft’s most athletic players and fill a need in the middle of the defense.”
This season, White leads the team with 27 total tackles, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
The Denver Broncos take Williams with the 26th pick of the draft, according to CBS Sports.
“The Broncos parted ways with Aqib Talib in the offseason and Williams, who could end up being a top-10 pick by next spring, is too good to pass up here.”
Williams has six tackles in three games this year, along with two interceptions and three passes defensed.
