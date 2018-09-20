Eight indicted by federal grand jury for prescription pill ring in St. John Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people were federally indicted on Thursday as part of a fraudulent prescription drug ring in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The accused are:
- Shallon Dunmiles, 34
- Lashonda Melancon, 37
- Wilfred Perrilloux, 43
- Danyelle Tuco, 32
- Andrea Stalks, 42
- Ebony Stewart, 32
- Cortaz Williams, 23
- Danielle Anderson, 36
Count one of the indictment charges Dunmiles, a former receptionist at Family Medical Clinic in Laplace, and Melancon with conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute illicitly obtained prescription medications, including dextroamphetamine/Adderall, and promethazine with codeine.
Count two charges all defendants with consirpacy to acquire or obtain possession of the prescription medication by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser stressed that the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.