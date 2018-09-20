Houma trio arrested for drugging woman, human trafficking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Houma Police arrested three suspects for drugging a woman and forcing her to have sex with various men in the area.
The 30-year-old victim said she was friends with Ashley Boudreaux, 33, when she encountered Dale Lirette, 29, and Dayna Thibodeaux, 32, at a Houma motel.
During the encounter, Boudreaux befriended the victim. Boudreaux, along with Lirette and Thibodeaux then fed the victim illegal narcotics and transported her to various locations throughout the city limits of Houma, as well as other jurisdictions to have sex with men for money and drugs for a period of 3-5 days, according to police.
Afterwards, the suspects dropped the victim off at a convenience store in Lafourche Parish where she ended up being transported the hospital.
Houma Police detectives learned the suspects were traveling in a red Durango and possibly in the Houma and Thibodaux areas. Houma Police located a vehicle matching the description and successfully apprehended all three suspects who cooperated with law enforcement.
Lirette, Boudreaux and Thibodeaux were arrested for human trafficking. They were transported to the jail to be booked on the charges.
Houma Police also learned Lirette had an outstanding warrant through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court and he was booked accordingly.
