Hundreds of students rally for peace on the steps of City Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A peace rally and march Thursday included several schools across New Orleans, all of them with the same message.
Hundreds marched from the Superdome to the steps of City Hall. They wanted to send a message of peace and a message to stop the gun violence.
The idea for the rally came after the fatal shooting of Eleanor McMain freshman Chance Smith. Smith, who was 15, was killed inside an Algiers home and only experienced two weeks of his freshman year. Students from McMain were joined by students from several other schools who said the gun violence affects them, too.
The mayor and City Council took notice. Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the crowd and said she wants to start a youth advisory committee made up of students who can advise city leaders about the problem and how to address it. The students told FOX 8 they welcome the idea.
“It was already a serious issue, but the fact that we had to bury a classmate made this even more serious. So we felt like as a youth, we don’t want that to happen anymore. Having Mayor Cantrell here was just amazing. We just want y’all to hear us. We just want to make a difference. We didn’t know him personally, but we still have friends and we don’t want that to happen to somebody we know. Even though we didn’t know him, it still touched us,” says Bryant Wells.
The march and rally seemed to make an impact. The students said they plan to hold another rally in the future.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.