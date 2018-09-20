Improvements to Duncan Plaza revealed Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details about the improvements to Duncan Plaza in downtown New Orleans are expected to be revealed Thursday.
The Downtown Development District took control of the park in 2017 and now it plans to show off phase one of the changes.
This green space across from City Hall will soon be bustling with activity from a dog park to a children’s play area.
In the fall of last year, the DDD took over management of the park and started fundraising and gathering public input for redevelopment.
Long-term plans include an innovative green infrastructure, a flexible lawn, water features, a dog park, and more. The goal is to turn the park into an urban greenspace for gatherings, events and movie screenings.
Recent events include food truck Fridays, live music, and a spring wellness series.
There will be an arts market out here on October 13 featuring visual artists, live music, vendors, and more.
