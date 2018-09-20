Kenner residents want meeting with Mayor Zahn; N.O. City Council reiterates booster clubs’ freedom of speech rights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner church leaders and congregants are keeping the pressure on Mayor Ben Zahn despite his having rescinded a controversial ban on Nike products.
Church members, civil rights activists and residents said they would publicly request a meeting with Zahn to address issues beyond the Nike ban, which elicited national headlines, and to further what they called a dialogue for reconciliation.
Earlier Thursday, the New Orleans City Council went on record stating that it respects the public’s freedom of speech rights and that its respects the rights of New Orleans booster clubs to purchase, utilize and wear their desired brand at any New Orleans facility.
“To penalize individuals because they do not agree with your position is not what this country is about,” said New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks. “You have the right to wear what you want, to say what you want, to feel what you want whether or not a particular individual agrees with that or not. Now, I happen to have vehemently disagreed with the gentleman who came up with the edict about the ban, but I fully support his right to express his opinion. I do not, however, think that it ought to be codified and put upon citizens that did not share that view.”
Banks showed up at a Kenner rally last week wearing a Nike shirt and spoke out against Zahn's ban.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu also slammed Zahn.
Banks who spoke on the resolution before it was voted on, said America is built on principles that allow Americans to have diverse opinions.
“I know that in this country, that one of the basic tenets of freedom is the freedom to disagree," he said. "The incident that happened last week relative to an action taken an adjacent municipality brought to light that we are in a position now that we have to make sure that everybody in this country understands that this country was built on the opportunity to be able to say you don’t like, or you do.”
