Man found guilty of ‘heinous' armed robbery in Lafourche

THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) - A 31-year-old man accused of luring a man to his home in Thibodaux, beating him, forcing him to strip naked and robbing him at gunpoint in March was found guilty by a 12-person jury Wednesday (Sept. 19), according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office.
Cody Dantin persuaded the victim to come to his home under the promise that a woman would be there to meet up with him, the DA’s office said. When the victim arrived, Dantin brought him to his bedroom where the victim was beaten, forced to remove his clothes and robbed. According to the DA’s office, Dantin pulled the trigger of a gun multiple times during the attack, but the gun did not fire.
The victim was able to escape to his car and flee the scene to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a broken jaw among other injuries.
Assistant district attorneys Allie Fournet and Shaun George prosecuted the case. George called it “one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever prosecuted.”
Dantin was convicted on one count each of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces a total sentence of up to 124 years in prison, without parole, probation or suspension of sentence, the DA’s office said. Dantin will be sentenced on Nov. 28 by District Judge Huge Larose. Until his sentencing, Dantin is being held without bond.
